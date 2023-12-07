Games Workshop: Warhammer maker continuing to trade strongly following Amazon deal

Warhammer owner Games Workshop has said its trading performance for the three months ending 27 August has shot past all expectations set by the board, as the company is spurred by a deal with Amazon.

Games Workshop, the maker of the Warhammer series of table-top gaming models, has said it is continuing to trade in line with company expectations.

In an update ahead of its half-year results, the manufacturer said it expects operating profit to reach circa £82m up from £70m in the same period last year.

Profit before tax is also expected to reach £94m up from last year’s figure of £83.6m.

Recently, Games Workshop was boosted by a lucrative deal signed with Amazon which will see its Warhammer figures cast on screen.

James Cleverly, secretary of state for the Home Department, was also recently unmasked as a fan of the mediaeval fantasy game after an unearthed tweet from 2012 showed he liked a Youtube video related to the brand.

The company has performed well in recent months, as shoppers continue to splurge on their hobbies despite the cost of living crisis.

In September, the firm said that licensing revenue nearly doubled to £6m compared to last year’s £3m in the same period, while core revenue soared to £121m, up from the previous year’s £106m.