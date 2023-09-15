Amazon deal boosts Games Workshop ahead of Warhammer TV series

Warhammer owner Games Workshop has said its trading performance for the three months ending 27 August has shot past all expectations set by the board, as the company is spurred by a deal with Amazon.

Licensing revenue nearly doubled at £6m compared to last year’s £3m in the same period, while core revenue soared to £121m, up from the previous year’s £106m.

Shares in the figurines maker soared over ten per cent on Friday morning.

Earlier this year, Games Workshop said it is already feeling the positive effects of a lucrative deal signed with Amazon in December, which will see its Warhammer figures cast on screen.

The boost has continued for Games Workshop with profit before tax for the period at £57m, overshadowing the previous year’s figure of £39m.

Shareholders will be thrilled to hear that the firm is handing out a dividend of 50 pence per share, aligning with its ethos of distributing “truly surplus cash”.

It brings dividends declared so far this year to £1.95 per share, up from £1.20 per share this time last year.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said it is an “encouraging start to the year”.

The latest edition of Warhammer 40,000, Games Workshop’s popular war-game, “has been received well and should continue to help the hobby and profits grow,” they added.