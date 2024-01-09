Games Workshop posts record profit and dividends as it gears up for Warhammer 40k Amazon series

Games Workshop, the maker of the Warhammer series of table-top gaming models, said this morning it was in “great shape” as profit jumped as the company geared up to launch a new TV series with Amazon.

In its half-yearly report, the gaming firm said revenue reached £247m in the 26 weeks to 26 November 2023 up from £226m in the previous year.

Operating profit also leaped to £94.5m up from £83.6m in the same period the year before.

Off the back of these robust numbers, the company said it will pay a dividend of 195p to shareholders for the period.

Kevin Rountree, chief executive of Games Workshop, said: “Games Workshop and the Warhammer hobby are in great shape.

“We continue to perform well during challenging economic times, delivering record group revenue, profit and dividends in the period. Morale is good at Games Workshop and our hobbyists are having fun too.”

Last year Games Workshop signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to transform its Warhammer 40k game into a film and television series.

Games Workshop has performed well in recent months, as shoppers continue to spend on hobbies despite the cost of living crisis.

In September, the firm said that licensing revenue nearly doubled to £6m compared with £3m in the same period last year, while core revenue soared to £121m, up from the previous year’s £106m.