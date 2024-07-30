Games Workshop: ‘Exciting times’ says Warhammer maker amid record year results

Licensing revenue from Games Workshop’s Warhammer fantasy miniatures grew by £5.6m to £31m.

Warhammer maker Games Workshop has reported its best-ever set of results as customers continue to spend on the fantasy miniatures and related PC games.

Reported revenue grew by 11.1 per cent to £494.7m for the 53 weeks ended June 2. On a constant currency basis, core sales were up by 13.9 per cent to £507.4m.

Earnings per share rose to 458.8p to 409.7p. The company’s share price has risen four per cent in the year to date.

“After a record year, we will continue to focus on the things in our control,” said the chief executive of the Nottingham-based company, Kevin Rountree.

He added: “We have a very clear strategy, which remains unchanged, a detailed operational plan for the year ahead and a great team to deliver it… Exciting times.”

The company said that it aims to expand by opening new stores in North America and Europe. It will also look at Latin America and East Asia.

“We will continue to search for and engage with hobbyists everywhere,” Rountree said.

Games Workshop operates via two main channels: retail and digital. It often uses retail sales of miniatures as a way to bring consumers to digital channels, where customers can engage in the Warhammer world.

Around 70 per cent of Games Workshop’s income is from PC and console games.

Licensing revenue from the company’s Warhammer fantasy miniatures grew by £5.6m to £31m, “partly due to a high level of guarantee income on multi-year contracts signed in the second half of the year”, the company said.

“Aside from our core business, we are constantly looking to grow our licensing income from opportunities to use our IP in other markets,” it added.

Separately, Games Workshop declared a dividend of 100p per share, to be paid on September 16.

Dividends declared so far in 2024/25 have now reached £1.00 per share, compared to £1.45 for the full financial year 2023/2024.