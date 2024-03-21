Analysts expect further growth from Games Workshop as group announces dividend growth

Games Workshop, the maker of the Warhammer series of table-top gaming models, is set to pay out its dividend in May

Games Workshop Group has reaffirmed its confidence in its full-year result expectations and boosted its full-year dividend.

The maker of the Warhammer series of table-top gaming models today declared a dividend of 105 pence per share taking dividends declared so far in 2023/24 to 420p per share, up versus the 415p per share distributed in 2022-23.

This dividend will be paid on 13 May 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 4 April 2024. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 19 April 2024.

In its half-yearly report, released in January, the gaming firm said revenue reached £247m in the 26 weeks to 26 November 2023, up from £226m in the previous year.

Operating profit also lept to £94.5m, up from £83.6m in the same period the year before.

Analysts from Panmure Gordon said the trading update was sufficient for them to hold a ‘buy’ rating on Games Workshop.

Despite the group’s failure to confirm the process of appointing a new chief financial officer, demand baseline metrics appear high, with Google searches for products trending at a solid 80 per cent of the six-year high set in 2022.

Panmure Gordon added that the group is likely to release a new edition of a core product this year, which will likely have a solid impact on the group’s performance in the current financial year.

Another potential boon for Games Workshop is set to come from its exclusive deal with Amazon signed last year to transform its Warhammer 40k game into a film and television series.

Henry Cavill, the British actor known for his roles in “Superman” and “The Witcher,” is set to star in and produce the TV show side of the deal, but no release date has been confirmed yet.