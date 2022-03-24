Warhammer maker shares surge as trading ‘in line with expectations’

Games Workshop shares skyrocketed after the Warhammer maker said its most recent trading was “in line with expectations”.

The wargames manufacturer said trading in the three months to the end of February was as expected. This sent shares up more than six per cent on Thursday afternoon.

As a result, the firm announced a dividend of 70p per share, reflective of its policy of returning “truly surplus cash”.

Total dividends declared this year now add up to £2.35 a share, higher than the £1.85 the year before.