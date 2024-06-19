Games Workshop expects bumper year after Amazon deal

Games Workshop has reported a series of strong trading updates

Games Workshop expects to continue its robust growth this year, with revenue, licensing income, and profit all anticipated to rise.

Updating the markets ahead of its fully audited annual report for the 53 weeks ended 2 June, scheduled for July, the fantasy and war games toy manufacturer estimated its core revenue would be at least £490m, up 10 per cent.

The company’s profit before tax is also expected to make gains on the previous year, up from £171m to no less than £200m.

The maker of Warhammer figurines also expects to report a £5m jump in its licensing income to £30m, generated by selling its intellectual property to TV and other entertainment.

In December, it announced it had finalised a deal with Amazon to work on film and TV projects using Warhammer characters and designs.

British actor Henry Cavill, who is a fan of the Warhammer toys, has been announced as the project’s executive producer.

Games Workshop also announced it had paid staff a total of £18m as part of its group profit share payments, which were shared equally among all staff.

Despite the company’s continued growth, its stock price has fallen 11.9 per cent over the past year.