Flutter Entertainment posts strong growth despite challenging sports results

flutter entertainment

Flutter Entertainment, the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator, has reported an uptick in revenue and earnings despite setbacks from unfavourable sports outcomes.

The company’s revenue jumped 14 per cent in the fourth quarter, driven by strength in its UK and Ireland markets and the US.

Flutter posted revenue growth of 20 per cent at its UK and Ireland division.

This was fuelled by a 31 per cent jump in sportsbook revenue and a 16 per cent rise in iGaming.

This growth was driven by a combination of product innovation and favourable sports outcomes, particularly in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, in the US, revenue grew 14 per cent as strong customer engagement and expansion in iGaming offset the impact of lower sports book margins.

FanDuel, its online gambling firm, maintained its dominance as the number one sports book and iGaming operator in the US.

Read more Entain’s betting operator rises on iGaming boom and sports betting gains

This helped Flutter achieve a 117 per cent surge in net income to $156m (£121.88m) for the quarter.

Chief executive Peter Jackson highlighted the firm’s ability to navigate market volatility while maintaining leadership in key regions.

He said: “A key driver of our success has been the Flutter Edge, our unique competitive advantage, which delivered innovative, market-leading product propositions to 35 million customers worldwide in 2024.”

He also announced its commitment to the UK market.

“Outside of the US, our commitment to first-to-market product innovation led to market share gains in key markets including the UK and Italy, while in Australia, we saw encouraging trends in our player base.”

The gaming giant expects continued strong growth in 2025, and has forecast a 13 per cent rise in revenue, with major gains anticipated in its US business.