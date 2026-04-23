RELX: FTSE 100 group says AI tools power strong start to 2026

Relx saw positive momentum in the start of the year

RELX has told on it started 2026 strongly, with growth across all parts of the business supported by demand for AI-enabled data and analytics products.

In a trading update released ahead of its annual general meeting, the FTSE 100 group said it is seeing continued growth in both revenue and profit, alongside strong new sales.

The company said its performance reflects a longer-term shift towards higher-value digital tools, combining its data and content with AI to help customers make decisions more quickly and accurately.

RELX’s risk division reported continued demand for financial crime compliance and fraud and identity services.

Meanwhile, its insurance business also saw growth, supported by wider use of data-driven tools and sector-specific analytics.

In its scientific, tech and medical division, the group said growth was driven by increased use of digital tools and strong volumes of research submissions across its journals.

Legal and exhibitions also drive growth

RELX saw continued growth in its legal division, with demand rising for its AI research platform, used by law firms and corporate legal teams.

The exhibitions business also recorded growth, supported by its events portfolio and ongoing digital developments, despite some disruption caused by the rescheduling of events in the Middle East.

Across the group, RELX said growth is being supported by increasing adoption of its analytics tools, which are embedded into customer workflows across sectors including finance, law, insurance and research.

The company said it expects this momentum to continue through the rest of the year, with revenue and profit set to grow further in 2026.