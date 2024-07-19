Amazon Prime Day sales reach record high thanks to discount-hungry shoppers

Sales during Amazon Prime Day reached record heights this year.

Amazon Prime Day hit record heights thanks to discount-hungry shoppers as sales passed £14.2bn during the two-day shopping event, according to new figures.

Adobe Analytics noted the growth was driven partly by back-to-school shopping, with spikes for backpacks, lunchboxes and other stationary supplies. Consumers also spent more on electronics and home appliances, it added.

The 48-hour shopping event, which was first launched in 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, has become the biggest retail event of the calendar over the last decade.

Millions more Prime members shopped the event compared to Prime Day 2023, Amazon said, while a record-breaking number of people signed up to Prime in the three weeks leading to the event.

After a bump in May, consumer spending flagged in June, with sales contracting by 1.5 per cent month-on-month in June compared to the 0.5 per cent decline pencilled in by analysts.

Consumer confidence, however, does appear to be recovering, with two studies on confidence in the UK economy showing improvements this month.

“Prime Day 2024 was a huge success thanks to the millions of Prime members globally who turned to Amazon for fantastic deals, and our much-appreciated employees, delivery partners, and sellers around the world who helped bring the event to life for customers,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

He added: “We love helping Prime members save money, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of the savings, selection, and convenience that Prime membership provides customers looking for shopping, entertainment, food delivery, and more.”

Amazon workers recently voted against union recognition, although critics suggested that the company was unsupportive towards the idea of workers joining GMB union.

“With Labour set to usher in a new era of stronger workers’ rights, companies like Amazon are on the wrong side of history,” TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said this week.

Amazon maintain that their workers are free to join a trade union if they choose to, although have been subject to legal action due to “union-busting tactics” in the past.