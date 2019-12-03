Black Friday 2019: Sales up in November after discount event

Retail sales increased last month thanks to a bumper Black Friday, as shoppers made the most of the pre-Christmas discounting event.

November sales figures – adjusted for Black Friday, which fell outside of the British Retail Consortium’s standard recording period – showed 0.9 per cent growth compared to last year.

Adjusted like-for-like sales were up 0.5 per cent on 2018, as shoppers took advantage of the Black Friday bargains available this year. Without the adjustment for the discounting day, like-for-like retail sales declined 4.9 per cent.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Once the figures are adjusted to take account of the timing of Black Friday, growth appears stronger in November than in previous months.

“Shoppers appeared ready to take advantage of the great bargains available, both online and on the high street. Electronics and clothes both benefited from big discounts, with the recent cold snap adding further urgency to purchases of winter-wear.

“Furthermore, as the spectre of a No Deal Brexit has been pushed back to after Christmas, consumers were more prepared to open their wallets to a little extra festive spending.”

Black Friday footfall increased 3.3 per cent across the UK – despite predictions that visitor numbers would drop 4.5 per cent – and was up at all types of shopping destinations including high streets, retail parks and shopping centres, according to research by Springboard.

Meanwhile, footfall in London’s West End soared eight per cent compared to Black Friday 2018 as consumers incorporated shopping with other leisure activities.

