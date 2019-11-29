Black Friday spending up 12.5 per cent on last year, says Barclaycard

Barclaycard has seen a 12.5 per cent increase in the volume of transactions as of 10am this morning.

The bank, which has been monitoring real-time transaction data for Black Friday, processes almost £1 in every £3 spent in the UK.

Retailers have also had a strong week according to Barclaycard’s transaction data, with many beginning Black Friday sales early.

“This is fantastic news for retailers, with our data showing that transactions have also been strong throughout the week,” said Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments.

“With many retailers spreading their deals out throughout the week, they will be encouraged to see this hasn’t cannibalised sales volumes on Black Friday itself.”

This year’s total spend across the Black Friday weekend is forecast to be the highest ever despite the continuing Brexit saga and upcoming general election.

A report from the Centre for Retail Research commissioned by vouchercodes.co.uk is expecting spending to increase by 3.4 per cent this year to £8.75bn.

More than £2.5bn will be spent today, according to the report, with an average of £2.48m being spent every single minute.

It is more than every other European country including France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

However the increase in Black Friday sales comes amid a backdrop of disgruntled employees, with those working at Amazon warehouses striking.

Amazon employees are staging walkouts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a row over the “appalling” treatment of workers.

The GMB union said 100s of workers would strike across the UK at multiple sites, including the head office in Shoreditch.

However a spokesperson for Amazon denied that many would be involved, saying it would occur at four sites and that only 30 “external pro-union people”.

“They’re making false claims to try and drum up membership subscriptions and failing to do that,” they said.

City A.M. went on a tour of Amazon’s Tilbury warehouse to assess the working conditions ahead of Black Friday.