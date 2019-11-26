Investigation finds Black Friday deals cheaper at other times of year

Almost all Black Friday deals can be found cheaper or available for the same price at other times of the year, an investigation has found just days before the annual shopping event.

An investigation tracked 83 products on sale on Black Friday last year, from six months before the discount day until six months after, and found that just four products were cheaper on Black Friday than other times of year.

In total six in 10 of the products on offer – which included speakers, soundbars and kitchen appliances – were cheaper or the same price on at least one day in the six months before the shopping bonanza.

Meanwhile, the investigation by Which found that three quarters of products were cheaper or the same price in the six months after.

For example, Currys PC World advertised a Samsung soundbar at £299 on Black Friday, but within a month the price dropped by £49 for at least five days.

And John Lewis sold a De’Longhi coffee machine priced at £399 on Black Friday last year, which was cheaper on at least 64 days in the six months after.

Which head of home products and services Natalie Hitchens said: “We have repeatedly shown that deals touted by retailers on Black Friday are not as good as they seem.

“Time-limited sales can be a good opportunity to bag a bargain, but don’t fall for the pressure tactics around Black Friday. Our investigation indicates that this popular shopping event is all hype and there are few genuine discounts.”

Which recommended that shoppers avoid impulse purchases, find out about offers in advance and research previous prices in order to bag a genuine bargain on Black Friday.

A Currys spokesperson told Which: “Our customers tell us that they appreciate the increased choice during Black Friday where we have the most deals on at once.

“When we launched our Black Friday event last year 40 per cent of those products were the lowest price they had ever been.”

A spokesperson for John Lewis added: “In addition to the variety of offers we have in-store and online during the Black Friday period, our commitment to being Never Knowingly Undersold means that we continuously monitor and match the prices of our high street competitors throughout the year.

“As such, we offer our customers the best value on the high street all year round, including during the Black Friday period.”

Main image credit: Getty

