Pretty Little Thing founders venture into the world of luxury interior design

Billionaire brothers Adam Kamani and Umar Kamani sold their stake in their business Pretty Little Things four years ago to Boohoo.

Adam Kamani and Umar Kamani, the Manchester brothers who founded the fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing are venturing into the world of luxury interior design.

It comes one year after Umar announced he would step down as chief executive of the online pure-play, telling followers in a social media post he wanted to “explore new challenges and build new brands”.

The billionaire brothers – who sold their stake in their business four years ago to Boohoo, the rival chain owned by their father Mahmud Kamani – will now set up a studio in both London and Dubai offering interior design services.

Already the pair said they have projects including the design of a hotel lobby space, a hotel courtyard, an entertaining space in a family home, and a yacht design. They will work alongside designer Rob Rosser.

Adam Kamani said: “It has been a long-held ambition to make bespoke, luxury interior design one of our business offerings. I’ve always admired Rob’s work, so I’m so pleased we are partnering with him on Kamani Rossar.

“It’s full steam ahead with our ambition to become renowned worldwide as the premier authority in interior, architecture and developments.”

It will be the latest in a string of businesses launched by the brothers.

Adam also runs a property group called Kamani Property, and last year his Tinder-style home-finding app MoveStreets entered into liquidation.

As for Umar, he is said to be opening a Dubai-based talent management business with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“Myself and Naomi are in the process of starting a talent management company,” he told Arabian Business.

“We feel there is an opportunity to bridge some gaps in the current talent management world. Countries in the Middle East are aggressively pursuing talent and signing them to big deals, but sometimes it feels very transactional. The talent comes in just for the money and leaves without truly experiencing the culture.”

Pretty Little Thing’s growth has been largely attributed to its ability to bring on board younger consumers through fashion deals with popular reality and social media stars such as Kylie Jenner and Love Islander Molly Mae – who was appointed creative director of the brand.

In 2020, Pretty Little Thing was fully bought by rival Boohoo, in a deal worth an estimated £269.8m.