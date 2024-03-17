Pochettino tells Chelsea fans to lay off the boos after Sterling jeered in FA Cup win

Pochettino defended Sterling after he was booed by Chelsea fans

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino urged fans not to boo Raheem Sterling after his misses led to an FA Cup scare against 10-man Leicester City on Sunday.

The Blues needed injury-time goals from substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke to win 4-2 against their second-tier opponents, who rallied from two goals down but then saw defender Callum Doyle sent off.

It might have been easier had Sterling converted a first-half penalty or a one-on-one with Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and some Chelsea supporters appeared to jeer the £50m forward after one wayward free-kick attempt.

“He was a little bit unlucky with some actions where he should have scored but we are a team and we need to be there for everyone,” said Pochettino.

Read more Pochettino says Chelsea future out of his hands

“Fans are entitled to show their emotion. We try to emphasise with our fans not to criticise. They want the best for our team and players. But we are in a project. We need support and to really believe. We are trying to build something.

“I know really well how to manage. They need to trust me to manage in the way I think is the best way for the club. We need to respect their opinion as much as they need to respect my decision.”

Chelsea fans booed Raheem Sterling after he blasted a free kick over the bar.#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/aIAe6cq3fP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 17, 2024

Goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Chelsea in command but Axel Disasi’s 40-yard own goal gave lively Leicester a lifeline and Stephy Mavididi quickly drew them level.

Palmer’s backheel set up Chukwuemeka to score in the 92nd minute and Madueke completed the scoring with a mazy run and deflected shot.