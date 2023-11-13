Cole Palmer among three first-time call-ups to England senior squad

Palmer helped England win the Uder-21 European Championship in the summer

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has received his first senior England call-up as Gareth Southgate reshuffles his injury-hit squad.

Palmer, whose injury-time penalty earned Chelsea a 4-4 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, has been promoted from the Under-21 squad with teenage midfielder Rico Lewis.

Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa completes a trio of first-time call-ups for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

They replace Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison and Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who have all reported injured since the squad was named.

There could yet be further additions, with Jude Bellingham expected to be ruled out with a shoulder problem that saw him miss Real Madrid’s win over Valencia on Saturday.

England have already booked their place at Euro 2024 but are looking to clinch top spot in their group in the final two matches of the campaign. They host Malta on Friday and then visit North Macedonia on Monday.

Palmer, 21, has enjoyed a fine start to the season since his £40m summer move from champions City, scoring four goals — all penalties.

He was part of the England team that won the Under-21 European Championship in the summer and had been tipped to be a bolter for the senior version next year in Germany.

Like Palmer, Lewis, 18, has represented England at age group level and only made his Under-21 debut in March but has established himself in City’s first team squad and can play at full-back as well as midfield.

Konsa, 26, was part of the England team that won the Under-20 World Cup six years ago, alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Solanke.