Away Jude: Who should take injured Bellingham’s place in England team?

Bellingham’s England absence could open the door for Eberechi Eze

He’s quickly become one of the first names on the England team sheet but Jude Bellingham is set to miss the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Malta on Friday and North Macedonia three days later.

Bellingham’s shoulder injury, which kept him out of Real Madrid’s win over Valencia on Saturday, presents a chance for others to audition for the role at the top of England’s midfield — and for Gareth Southgate to prepare for the doomsday scenario that his new star is struck down by injury on the eve of next summer’s tournament.

So who comes in? One of the more obvious options would have been James Maddison, given his excellent start to life at Tottenham and the difficulty of fitting him into his favoured central role when Bellingham is fit. But like the man ahead of him in the queue, Maddison is out injured too, likely until the New Year.

Other candidates, such as Manchester United pair Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, are out of favour, Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is struggling to get adequate game time and West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse has also been left out of Southgate’s squad.

Of the options already in the party, Phil Foden must be one of the leading contenders to take Bellingham’s shirt. It would solve the puzzle of how to get Foden into the starting XI without dislodging Bukayo Saka, who has made the right wing berth his own, and play to the Manchester City man’s playmaking strengths.

Another City-centric solution already at the manager’s disposal is Jack Grealish. Although mostly used off the left by Pep Guardiola, Grealish might relish seeing more of the ball and getting into more scoring positions as a No10, leaving Marcus Rashford or Foden to play wide.

If Southgate is minded to use another forward then Jarrod Bowen could come in. The barrelling West Ham winger can also play across the front line, and what he may lack in subtlety he makes up for in industry and goal threat.

If the emphasis is to be more in keeping and winning back possession, then Conor Gallagher has been tasked with a similar role for most of the season at Chelsea. As a bonus, he can replicate some of Bellingham’s late bursts into the penalty box.

Losing both Bellingham and Maddison means Southgate could call on replacements, however.

Raheem Sterling — left out of the squad but previously a Southgate favourite — may wonder if he will now get a chance to win back his place and has previously shone for England at No10, notably at the 2018 World Cup.

Anthony Gordon, the star of England Under-21 Euros triumph in the summer and now in fine form for Newcastle, could provide a nuisance factor either as a No10 or off the left wing.

Sterling’s Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer is another youngster who has seized his first-team chance this term. While he has tended to play off the right, he could be used through the middle.

Perhaps the most exciting choice would be Eberechi Eze. Injuries have limited his international chances but he was back to his mesmerising best in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Everton on Saturday. Eze featured in the first game with Malta in May and this would be be an ideal time to test him further in an England shirt.