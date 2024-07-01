Bellingham investigated by Uefa over gesture that broke ‘basic rules of decent conduct’

England No10 Jude Bellingham is being investigated by Uefa over a gesture in which he appeared to point towards his groin area.

The governing body of European football said his gesture – after England’s miraculous comeback 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Sunday – broke “the basic rules of decent conduct”.

In a video circulated on social media, the 21-year-old Englishman is seen pointing to his mouth before making a gesture involving his groin area after his goal.

Bellingham, who scored England’s late equaliser, posted a yawning emoji before stating on Sunday: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

“Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

UEFA released a statement on Monday which said: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Uefa are still looking into a number of other incidents at Euro 2024 from the group stages therefore suggesting the investigation could take some time.

Bellingham and Harry Kane scored for England on Sunday as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Euros, despite a disappointing performance before Bellingham’s 95th minute equaliser.

They will face Switzerland on Saturday in Dusseldorf.

The Real Madrid star also shouted “who else” when celebrating his goal against Slovakia.

Bellingham top scorer

Bellingham is England’s joint top scorer at Euro 2024 with two goals – scoring against Slovakia in the Round of 16 and Serbia in the Three Lions’ opener against Serbia.

Harry Kane also has two goals, scoring in the Round of 16 and then in the group stages against Denmark.