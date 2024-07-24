Real Madrid become first club to reach $1bn revenue mark

LaLiga giants Real Madrid became the first football club to surpass $1bn in revenue in a financial year.

The Spanish side – boast the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, and who have recruited Kylian Mbappe this summer – generaged $1.08bn (£836m) in revenue in the 2023-24 financial year.

The revenues exclude player transfers but are up 27 per cent, or £193m, on the previous year.

Their post-tax profit for the same period was up 32 per cent to £14.4m

The club won the Champions League, domestic LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup last season with a number of their stars going on to win the Euros with Spain.

“This is an unprecedented figure for any football club,” a Real Madrid statement said. “The club maintains its sound financial status with a net equity of €574m.

“The club has continued its profitable trajectory year after year since the turn of the century.

“Every line of business has seen growth, with the exception of broadcasting rights, where revenues received from LaLiga in 2023-24 were lower than in the 2022-23 season.”

The most recent Deloitte Football Money League, from January 2024, was topped by the club, at €831.4m, ahead of Manchester City (€825.9m), Paris Saint-Germain (€801.8m) and Barcelona (€800.1m).