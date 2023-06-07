Bellingham to join Real Madrid for £88m

Spanish footballing giants Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth £88.5m for English midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old will head to LaLiga from the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund.

The England international was voted the best player in Germany this season and will join Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the capital of Spain in a deal which could reach £115m after add-ons are taken into account.

English duo Liverpool and Manchester City were in the mix to buy the midfielder but the former Birmingham City player has opted for Real Madrid.

The Spanish side exited the Champions League this year at the semi-finals.

Bellingham has scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances, securing five assists in the domestic German league.

He’s netted four times inside seven Champions League matches and twice in four German cup games.

He played in Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Mainz on the last day of the Bundesliga, a match which saw his side miss out on a first title since 2012.

Bellingham’s contract will see him sign with Real Madrid until 2029.

“With realisation of this transfer, Real Madrid will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 103 million euros,” Dortmund said in a statement.

“In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a maximum total amount of around 30% of the amount of the fixed transfer fee has been agreed.

“Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons.”