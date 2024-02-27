Pochettino says Chelsea future out of his hands

COBHAM, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino of Chelsea during a press conference at Chelsea Training Ground on February 27, 2024 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his future at the London club is “not in his hands” after his side lost the Carabao Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool on Sunday.

The result at Wembley cut Chelsea’s chance at silverware this season to, realistically, just the FA Cup with the Blues taking on Leeds United tonight at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s not in my hands. We have a very good relationship with the owners, with the sporting director,” he said.

“It’s up to them to trust or not. It’s not the coach’s decision.

“I said hello to the owners when I saw them in the stadium and after (the final) I met Behdad and we were talking,” said Blues boss Pochettino, who has lost forward Christopher Nkunku to another injury.

“We were sharing our opinions about the game and the opportunity we missed to win a trophy because I think we played really well during the 90 minutes.

“We created the best chances, we were not clinical enough but that is what has happened since the beginning of the season.

“They (the owners) showed their support and after the game, Todd sent a nice message.”

The under-fire Argentianian took over at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea’s new era of owners – fronted by Todd Boehly – sacked Graham Potter in April of last year.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table with 10 wins from their 25 matches. They sit nine points off the top six, 17 off the top four and are 15 clear of the relegation places.

“I think we are all tired because always when you lose a final, it’s not easy to recover,” he said.

“But I am so happy because they are really focused and they move forward.

“If you ask all the players if they want to be involved tomorrow in the game, they spoke of revenge.

“Of course (I am) disappointed because we cannot win the Carabao Cup but we need to move on because we need to compete [against Leeds].”