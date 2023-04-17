Fashion for change as Pretty Little Thing founder quits to build ‘new brands’

Umar Kamani, the founder and chief executive of Pretty Little Thing, is stepping down from the fashion brand after 12 years at the helm.

Kamani, who founded the business in 2012 with his brother in his home town of Manchester, said he was leaving the £3.8bn company to explore new challenges and “build new brands”.

In a statement on Twitter, the 35-year old said: “I’m at the stage in my life where I need to set myself new challenges and goals and build new brands that hopefully you all love and support as much as you did with this one.”

The brand is currently on the hunt to find a replacement for the former chief.

Pretty Little Thing’s growth has been largely attributed to its ability to bring on board younger consumers through fashion deals with popular reality and social media stars such as Kylie Jenner and Love Islander Molly Mae – who was appointed creative director of the brand.

In 2020, Pretty Little Thing was fully bought by rival Boohoo , which is owned by Kamani’s father Mahumd in a deal worth an estimated £269.8m.