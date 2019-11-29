Staff at Amazon warehouses are staging a mass walkout on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in a row over the “appalling” treatment of workers.



The demonstrations are set to take place today and on Monday at Amazon’s head office in Shoreditch, as well as seven other locations across the UK.

The GMB union, which is organising the strikes, said Amazon workers were breaking bones, being knocked unconscious and taken away in ambulances due to unsafe conditions.

“The conditions our members work under at various Amazon sites across the UK are appalling,” said GMB national officer Mick Rix.



“Amazon has spent a fortune on fluffy adverts saying what a great place it is to work. Why not spend the money making their warehouses less dangerous places to work?”



Workers prepare customer orders for Black Friday in an Amazon fulfillment centre in Peterborough

The union said its own investigations have revealed that more than 600 ambulances have been called out to Amazon warehouses over a three-year period.



More than 600 serious incidents were also reported to the Health and Safety Executive for injuries including fractures, head injuries, contusions and collisions with heavy equipment.

“Amazon workers want [owner] Jeff Bezos to know they are people – not robots,” Rix added.

“It’s about time Mr Bezos showed empathy with the very people that have helped build his vast empire and make sure it is not a Black Friday for Amazon workers.”

In Germany six Amazon distribution centres suffered walkouts as union Verdi said its members’ hard work was being hurt by “knock-down prices”.



French protesters targeted Amazon centres too, as climate activists blockaded lorries’ path into a depot in the south of Paris.

Others marched on Amazon’s French headquarters in Clichy with slogans like “Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop overproduction”.



German workers went on strike all weekend at Amazon centres in Graben, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Koblenz, Werner and Bad Hersfeld.

