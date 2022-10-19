Transport secretary Trevelyan calls for ‘wage restraint’ in rail

Rail workers’ wage increases need to be realistic as the Treasury cannot cope with salaries increasing according to inflation rates, transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Within the rail sector we have to maintain wage restraint because we’ve already spent £16bn just keeping it going,” Trevelyan told the transport select committee earlier today.

“So it has to be a realistic pay landing and I hope that will be possible in the months ahead.”

Train drivers’ union Aslef lambasted the secretary’s comments, telling City A.M. it wasn’t workers’ fault that inflation rates had soared to 10.1 per cent.

“Hard-working men and women will not put up with a real-terms pay cut,” said a spokesperson.

Trevelyan’s remarks were made hours after the union RMT announced a fresh wave of strikes for November as part of its long-standing dispute with train operators over jobs, salaries and working conditions.

Network Rail workers will walk out on 3,5 and 7 November, while London Underground and Overground staff will strike on 3 November as part of a separate dispute.

Trevelyan also reiterated that the government was pressing ahead with ensuring minimum service levels (MSL) during transport strikes.

She told MPs the legislation would come forward imminently as it was “not acceptable” to stop children from going to school or commuters getting into work.

“I’m a respecter and supporter of unions to do a good job for their members, but not to the detriment of those they serve,” she added.

“Bringing in the MSL legislation will be a tool available if there is total inability to move forwards between the various parties, to ensure, as it says on the tin, minimum service levels, so that the passenger, the customer, can continue to get about.”

Unlike her predecessor Grant Shapps, Trevelyan has developed a more amicable relation with unions as she met with representatives days after taking the job.

“I am serious in demanding modernisation but I also understand the reality,” the secretary added today.

Meanwhile, Trevelyan announced that the creation of Great British Railways (GBR) would be delayed to the next parliamentary session, as the energy crisis has taken over the government’s agenda.

The public body, originally due to begin operating in early 2024, will take over Network Rail’s role and issue contracts to run trains.

City A.M. has approached the DfT and unions for comment.