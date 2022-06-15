TfL urges Londoners to stay home on Tuesday as thousands of workers set to walk out in Tube and rail strikes

Unions announced a walkout for 21 June.(Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has urged Londoners to avoid travelling on 21 June as thousands of workers are set to walk out in a separate tube and rail strike.

TfL said it was expecting severe disruption across the Tube network following the planned strike called last week by the unions RMT and Unite.

The industrial action will coincide with the national rail strike called by RMT rail workers for 21, 23 and 25 June after Network Rail planned to axe 2,500 maintenance jobs.

“The action on 21 June, taking place at the same time as the national rail strike, will have a severe impact on the London Underground network, resulting in very little to no service on all lines,” said TfL’s chief operating officer Andy Lord.

“We’re urging the RMT and Unite to call off this strike and to work with us to find a resolution and avoid the huge disruption this action will cause to people’s journeys and to our economic recovery.”

The tube walkout comes as part of two separate disputes.

RMT members working for London Underground have cited a dispute over pensions and job losses as the main reason behind the walk out, while Unite workers decided to strike over pay.

“Strike action and the resulting disruption can be avoided by TfL making a clear commitment it won’t cut workers’ pensions or jobs, while also making a cost of living pay rise to our members,” said Unite’s regional officer Simon McCartney on 8 June.

TfL stressed that no one will lose their job as the public body complies with previous government funding, which require TfL to be financially sustainable in its operations by April 2023.

The public body proposed not recruiting between 500 and 600 posts as they become vacant as a way to cut costs without sacking anyone.