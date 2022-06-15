Rail operators urge commuters not to travel unless necessary next week as strikes loom ahead

Operators urged customers to avoid taking the train on the days of the strike. (Photo/Pixabay)

Rail operators are urging commuters not to travel unless necessary as thousands of workers are set to walk out next week.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union will strike on 21, 23 and 25 June over job cuts and salaries.

South Western Railway (SWR) told customers to expect “severe disruption,” encouraging them to use other means of transport if they have to travel.

The company will operate a reduced strike timetable, with services running from 7.15am to 6.30pm on the three days of the industrial action.

Services between Waterloo and Windsor via Hounslow will be reduced to four per hour, while two semi-fast trains per hour will operate between Waterloo and Basingstoke.

Avanti West Cost announced it will run three trains per hour from London Euston the West Midlands, North Wales and the north-west of England, while LNER said the last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh will be at 2pm.

“With this disruption set to be so considerable, I regretfully urge customers to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26 June,” commented SWR’s managing director Claire Mann.

“I am sorry these strikes will cause such disruption and am grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding as the rail industry works to bring this damaging nationwide action to an end.”

Network Rail’s route director Mark Killick said the industry continued to work with union to find a solution to what could be a “summer of discontent” for the UK.