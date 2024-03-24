Boulter crushes Haddad Maia at Miami Open to close in on French Open seed

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Katie Boulter of Great Britain in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the third round on Day 8 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Katie Boulter followed up her first round walkover victory at the WTA Miami Open with an impressive 6-2 6-3 win over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday.

The Brit has been able to put back-to-back wins together for the first time since winning the San Diego Open with victory over the South American 11th seed.

She will now take on Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16 in Florida.

It marks a solid year for the Briton ahead of the French Open, in which she could qualify for as a seed for the first time ever with her WTA ranking of 30, which is expected to rise after her performance across the pond.

The 32 highest rated players get ranking qualification for the year’s four Grand Slams and Boulter’s current placing should see her enter a major draw as a seed for the first time ever.

A win over WTA Tour veteran Azarenka will earn Brit Boulter a last eight tie against either No32 seed Anhelina Kalinina or unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Elsewhere on Sunday former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina toppled American Taylor Townsend while third seed and US Open holder Coco Gauff beat Oceane Dodin in the round of 32 at the Hard Rock Stadium.