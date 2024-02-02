Badel and Together can continue their Happy partnership

Alexis Badel and Happy Together won the G3 January Cup when last seen

IT IS hard to overlook the claims of Frankie Lor-trained HAPPY TOGETHER, who goes for his fifth win of the season, in the Group Three Centenary Vase (8.40am), a handicap over nine furlongs.

The former Richard Gibson-trained gelding has found a new lease of life since moving to his new stable, and according to the ratings has improved 26 pounds since the season started.

It was hard not to be impressed by his latest win in the Group Three January Cup over the sharp-turning nine furlongs at Happy Valley last month, and he appears to be a galloper who still has plenty of rating points in hand.

If there is a chink in his armour, he did not to see out the nine furlongs distance when fifth to rival Straight Arron at Sha Tin this time last year, although he does meet his conqueror on 16-pound better terms for just over a three-lengths beating.

This is the time of the season in Hong Kong when the winter grass is growing, and meaning there can be no stamina doubts about horses performing on longer-than-normal grass.

Jockey Alexis Badel however, who has partnered the five-year-old to all his five victories in Hong Kong, is ideally placed from a low draw (2) to ride a more patient race, and then produce his star in the closing stages.

Opposition includes smart middle-distance performer Straight Arron, whose probable main target is the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup later in the month, Encountered, who once again has a tough outside draw (12), and dangerous lightweight La City Blanche, despite being five pounds out of the handicap.

Another contender who is four pounds out of the handicap, but clearly capable in this company and should have the race run to suit is NIMBLE NIMBUS, who is favourably drawn (5), and can sit just behind the leaders so as not to use up so much petrol as he did last time.

With in-form Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, he appeals as an attractive outsider and could well make the frame.

POINTERS

Happy Together 8.40am Sha Tin

Nimble Nimbus e/w 8.40am Sha Tin