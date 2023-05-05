Arron heading Straight for a purple Patch at Sha Tin

Straight Arron has won twice at Sha Tin this season

HONG Kong racing fans had better keep a close eye on the weather when Sha Tin hosts a highly competitive and interesting card on Sunday morning.

Despite the temperature being in the high 20’s, the forecast rain and possible thunderstorms would surely change conditions underfoot if they were to materialise.

That will be music to the ears of trainers Douglas Whyte and Caspar Fownes, when they saddle leading hopes Russian Emperor and Straight Arron in the feature race on the card, the Group Three Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap (9.35am) over 12 furlongs.

Reigning Hong Kong champion stayer Russian Emperor is back in action on home turf after a recent overseas campaign, highlighted by success in the Group One Amir Trophy in Doha in March.

The son of Galileo got the better of Golden Sixty when winning the Group One Citi HK Gold Cup over 10 furlongs on a rain-softened track last season and has twice won over the 12 furlongs distance.

He does however, have to concede up to 20lbs to his 11 rivals, including fast improving stayer STRAIGHT ARRON, who was unlucky in this season’s Hong Kong Derby and an easy winner over nine furlongs recently.

Having won and been placed in Group Three company on heavy ground in Australia, the son of Fastnet Rock will relish potential soft conditions and, despite being four pounds out of the handicap, still receives 20lbs from his main rival.

For those looking for a possible upset, keep an eye on talented but frustrating FIVE G PATCH who gets his chance to run over his optimum distance for the first time.

The son of Camelot has been called plenty of names in the past, but there is no doubting his ability when on song and in-form trainer Tony Cruz has aimed him specifically at this contest.

POINTERS

Straight Arron 9.35am Sha Tin

Five G Patch (e/w) 9.35am Sha Tin