Are we beginning to see the first signs of maturity in the value of Bitcoin?

This week in crypto, with Jason Deane

If Bitcoin price is your metric, it’s been a quiet week with Bitcoin holding steady in the $56,000 – $58,000 range.

But, of course, that’s only part of the story.

Looking at what’s going on under the hood gives you an inkling of what might be coming. Did you know, for example, that Bitcoin’s on-chain total daily transaction volume has only topped $30 billion for a total of five days of its entire life? What’s more interesting is that four of those days occurred in the last eight days.

This coincided with a (short lived) five-month high in the mempool – the area where Bitcoin transactions go to be processed by miners. Bitcoin’s value is its network, the higher the use, the higher its value.

In other words, while the price ranges, use and adoption continues to grow unabated on a daily basis behind the scenes, indicating a strong and stable network. You might even be tempted to say that we are even seeing the very earliest signs of maturity, where price is no longer moved by single announcements in the same way it once was.

That said, we have a very long way to go. Only a tiny percentage of the world is using Bitcoin in relative terms but it’s clear that, as more and more currencies debase (Turkey being the most topical right now), Bitcoin is the only real obvious choice for an increasing number of people. It’s no surprise that countries like Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania have seen some of the highest grass roots adoption of Bitcoin on the planet in the first half of this year according to data provided by Chainalysis.

Meanwhile, in economies with so-called ‘hard currencies’ like the dollar and pound, Michael Saylor continues his public mission to explain why “Bitcoin is the oxygen mask” in a world that is rapidly running out of (financial) oxygen in a stellar interview on the Tucker Carlson show this week. Cited as one of his most compelling appearances to date, it’s sure to start the ball rolling for many, from ma and pa investors to large cap CEOs.

Interesting then, that a number of tier one banks announced they are developing Bitcoin backed loans to launch in the next 6-12 months shortly after it aired.

Of course, that was probably just a coincidence. Right?

Have a great weekend!

Jason

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

In the markets

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,616,848,924,346, up from $2,601,409,392,214 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 2 2021, at a price of $56,477.82, up from $57,229.833 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,349.23 and the daily low was $55,895.13.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $19,445.40 . In 2019, it closed at $7,320.15.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.076 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.267 trillion and Tesla is $1.089 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,760,622,905, down from $37,216,901,780 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.86%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 31, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.56. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.71. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

Korean stock exchange CEO: We need to study ways to embrace Bitcoin

What they said yesterday

The future is now..

JUST IN – Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street banks exploring #bitcoin-backed loans: CoinDesk pic.twitter.com/aBmPzexwwL — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) December 2, 2021

Sounds a bit like the makings of a superhero…

Ok Bitcoin critic, what’s your alternative?



Minimum requirements:



🌍 Works anywhere

⚡️ Teleports instantly

🗽 Neutral/open-source

🚫 No corporate control

📈 Increases user purchasing power

🔐 Easy/cheap to audit/self-custody/transact/verify

♻️ Runs on ☀️ 🌊 ☢️ 🌋



We’ll wait ⏳ — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) November 30, 2021

Bitcoin never closes…

Bitcoin miners were paid $51.4 million over the last 24 hours to secure the bitcoin network. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) December 2, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

El Salvador to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano

Bitcoin’s long-awaited Taproot upgrade has arrived

Bitcoin’s long awaited Taproot upgrade just dropped on main net.

NFTs set to fund new cryptocurrency movie

El Salvador begins mining Bitcoin using volcanic energy

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender, has mined over £200 worth of BTC using volcanic energy (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto AM: Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five-part series – March 2021

Day one…

Day two…

Day three…

Day four…

Day five…

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST