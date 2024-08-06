American Arrow can hit the bullseye under Osborne

Saffie Osborne will be at Haydock rather than Ascot on Saturday

THERE’S also action from Haydock on Saturday, and as usual with ante-post betting at this track, I’ll be closely consulting the weather forecasts.

It looks like there’s significant rain due on Thursday, followed by mostly clear skies before Saturday’s racing.

This means runners will likely face tacky, sticky ground, so I’ll be looking for horses with plenty of stamina.

The feature race, the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (3.00pm), looks an open renewal with Anmaat heading the betting at around 3/1.

While he’s got plenty of back-class, he’s difficult to advise ante-post off his mammoth 439-day absence, even as a Group One winner.

There aren’t many other entrants who excite me from a betting perspective, so I’ll swerve it and instead take aim at the Listed Dick Hern Stakes (4.45pm) over a mile.

Indelible tops the betting at around 4/1 for Hector Crouch and Ralph Beckett and could be about to get her head in front again after two fine efforts at Royal Ascot and Sandown since winning at Doncaster in May.

However, at her price, I’m keen to take her on with the very unexposed AMERICAN ARROW.

Ed Walker’s filly only has the one run to her name, conveniently at Haydock, but what a run it was.

She went off the well-backed even-money favourite and blew her rivals away, powering clear to win by four lengths under Saffie Osborne, who made no secret of the esteem this filly is held in at home in her post-race interview.

Saturday represents a step up in class and trip for the daughter of American Pharoah, but everything about her pedigree suggests she’s made for deeper waters over at least a mile.

At around 12/1 in most places, she’s a good each-way bet.

POINTERS SATURDAY

American Arrow e/w 4.45pm Haydock