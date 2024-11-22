Young can be a Champion again at Sha Tin

Formerly trained by Johnny Murtagh in Ireland, Young Champion has won twice since moving to Hong Kong

SHA TIN serves up an informative and exciting 10-race programme in Hong Kong on Sunday morning, featuring the Class Two Chevalier Cup (8.10am), a handicap over a mile.

The rain, which contributed to several shock results at Happy Valley in midweek, has thankfully now passed over into the South China Sea.

Conditions should be perfect for a maximum field of 14 gallopers who line up for the main event on the card and, having won 50 races between them, they are sure to deliver a must-see spectacle.

The likes of last month’s Panasonic Cup winner Green N White, Anniversary Cup scorer Karma, and four-time winner Voyage Samurai—yet to finish worse than second in seven career races—should all be at the forefront of the betting.

Add in the ultra-consistent Patch Of Theta, looking back to his best following a recent trial, and the highly regarded Sunlight Power, and you have a race to savour.

This could be the time, however, for the Racing Club-owned YOUNG CHAMPION to finally deliver on the big stage and confirm high expectations from the John Size stable.

This son of former Group One winner Zoustar cost his owners a small fortune when coming from Johnny Murtagh’s stable in Ireland but made a big impression with two impressive victories early in the year.

Unfortunately, a series of minor health issues curtailed his career during the summer.

However, after disappointing on his first run back following a six-month break in September, he has suddenly blossomed and produced a hugely encouraging effort when fifth to rival Green N White earlier this month.

On that occasion, having had to go to the back of the field from his outside draw, he produced an impressive finishing kick – the fastest closing sectional time in the race – down the home straight to finish just out of the frame.

Now finally stepping up to his optimum distance and looking in peak condition, he can prove much better than his present rating and, with luck, should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Young Champion 8.10am Sha Tin