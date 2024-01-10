Yorkshire board approve Colin Graves takeover, reports

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: England captain Joe Root is presented with the trophy by ECB Chairman Colin Graves after winning the Specsavers Test Match between England and Ireland at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The board of directors at Yorkshire County Cricket Club have reportedly accepted a takeover bid by former club and England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves.

Board members supported the bid unanimously, according to The Times, with club members potentially giving their approval after at least 21 days notice.

The club, who have been at the centre of a racism scandal and at one point banned from hosting international cricket, had received interest from former Newcastle United and retail tycoon Mike Ashley as well as Indian Premier League cricket franchises.

The Graves bid reportedly comes with an immediate loan of £1m with a promise of further funds.

The return of Graves will be controversial, however, with criticism of the 75-year-old relating to comments he made about the fallout at the club and allegations he turned a blind eye to racist language.

Graves has strongly denied he turned a blind eye.

On the potential return of Graves, Yorkshire previously said: “No stone has been left unturned and a thorough and rigorous process has been conducted by the board to ensure the club stays operational for the benefit of its members, creditors and employees.

“We refute any assertion to the contrary.”