Surrey announce record partnership with Kia spanning five years

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: The union flag on top of the pavilion flies at half mast in memory of the Queen as Stuart Broad of England dismisses Keshav Maharaj of South Africa during day four of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

County Cricket champions Surrey have announced a record partnership with Kia spanning five years.

The five-year multi-million pound agreement will see the car maker sponsor the front of Surrey’s shirts and see the South Korean manufacturer maintain naming rights of their Oval ground in south London.

The association between the two organisations began in 2010 with the new deal said to be a significant increase on the value of the first one, which was believed to be £3.5m.

Mega Surrey deal

Alec Stewart, director of cricket at Surrey, said: “Since 2010, the partnership has been a great success for both Kia and Surrey.

“Their continued support is crucial as we continue to strive towards winning trophies, and we are proud to be extending the deal for a further five years.”

Steve Elworthy MBE, chief executive at Surrey, added: “It’s always been important for us to partner with a company that respects our club’s rich heritage, the game of cricket, and the health of the world around us.

“Having a partner that champions the importance of sustainability will help drive the club towards our ambitious target of reaching Net Zero by 2030.”

Surrey won the County Championship for the 22nd time and reached T20 Finals Day last year.

Paul Philpott, president and chief executive of Kia UK said: “I am thrilled to be able to announce that Kia UK will be continuing this long-standing partnership that began almost 14 years ago with Surrey CCC.

“The partnership between Kia and Surrey CCC has been mutually beneficial for many years. Whether it’s the collaboration we share with club and its fans, or the light the sponsorship has shone on our award-winning vehicles to 27,500 pitch side spectators, plus many more remote viewers.

“We look forward to working closely with the club in the years to come, pursuing new goals based on our shared values.”