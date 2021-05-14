Surrey Cricket boss to move on after transformative decade

Surrey County Cricket Club Chief Exec Richard Gould is to leave the south London institution after a decade in charge.

Gould will move on to the same role at Championship football club Bristol City.

Surrey’s business model has been transformed under Gould’s tenure, with the year before the pandemic delivering record profits.

Surrey’s home ground The Kia Oval has also seen a major facelift in the past ten years, with two major new developments – the new Peter May Stand and One Oval Square.

Gould said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead Surrey County Cricket Club for the past decade. It will always be a part of my life and I would like to thank our staff, players and Members for their hard work, wonderful support and good humour throughout.”

He will be succeeded on an interim basis by Charlie Hodgson, currently Managing Director of The Kia Oval.

Surrey will welcome limited numbers of fans back for fixtures next week, with around 4,000 expected in the Oval for the visit of Middlesex in the County Championship