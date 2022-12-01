World Cup briefing: Group E and F’s deciding games and how to watch

Belgium and Germany could be kicked out of the World Cup today if results do not go their way. Read our briefing on Group E and F. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Today’s World Cup matches bring in the festive season of December and represent the penultimate day of group stage action.

All of today’s Group E and Group F matches will have some say in which teams make the last 16 in Qatar – and which crash out.

So here is a round up of what’s on, why you should watch and how you can tune in.

Canada vs Morocco, 3pm, BBC

Canada became the second side to have their exit from the World Cup confirmed having lost to Croatia in matchday two but they could play a part in determining who progresses through to the last 16.

Up against Morocco – who could finish first, second or third in Group F – Canada can spoil the party of a nation looking to host the World Cup in the coming editions.

Morocco drew with Croatia in their opening match before beating Belgium 2-0 in matchday two and are looking to progress to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986, having not previously qualified for the finals this century.

If Belgium and Croatia draw, that will be enough to send Morocco through on goal difference but if the north African side lose, it will go down to the other Group F result as to whether they qualify.

Croatia v Belgium, 3pm, BBC

Having reached the last 16 in the last two World Cups, Belgium are on the cusp of breaking that run today if they don’t get a favourable result against table toppers Croatia – who themselves can be knocked out today.

A win for Croatia will guarantee them top spot in Group F, a draw would see them through – but potentially in second – while a loss would see their hopes depend on the other match in the pool.

For world No2 side Belgium, a win would see them progress – but potentially in second – while a draw would send them home unless Morocco lose by more than three goals, and a loss would dump 2018’s third-placed team out of the competition.

Costa Rica v Germany, 7pm, ITV

Few would have predicted that the matchday three game between Costa Rica and Germany would be a bottom-of-the-table clash.

But Germany have failed to win each of their previous matches and are rock bottom of Group E on one point, while opponents Costa Rica have three – as do Japan, while Spain lead the way on four.

A win for the four-time champions would see them progress through to the last 16 assuming Japan lose to Spain – or Japan draw and Germany win by two.

A draw or loss for Germany would see them dumped out of the World Cup.

Japan v Spain, 7pm, ITV

This top-of-the-table Group E clash will see the winner head into the last 16 – unless Japan win and Costa Rica overcome a six-goal deficit.

Spain could see their campaign end today if they lose and Costa Rica win but a draw between Japan and the Spanish will be enough for both teams assuming Germany beat the Central American side.

Japan have alternated between exiting the World Cup at the group stage and the last 16 stage at every finals since 1998. If that pattern were to continue it could be a rough day.

Whomever progresses through to the last 16 from Group E, a tie against Croatia, Morocco or Belgium awaits.