Women’s Football Weekend: Big crowds with WSL stars on show

Today sees the continuation of Women's Football Week in England, where women's domestic football takes precedence in the calendar while the men's game is enjoying its international break. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Today sees the continuation of Women’s Football Week in England, where women’s domestic football takes precedence in the calendar with the men’s game is enjoying its international break.

Multiple Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs move from their usual stadiums to the bigger, men’s equivalent but, as is the direction women’s football is heading at the moment, this is already happening much more often than on one weekend per season.

Last night saw a record crowd at Goodison Park for Everton’s Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool while large crowds are expected today at Old Trafford and Villa Park.

Chelsea are out in front in the WSL table on 37 points and travel to third placed Manchester City this afternoon.

Second placed Manchester United – who are two points behind leaders Chelsea – host West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Women’s Football Weekend campaign does say to fans that if a top flight or Championship ground it too far away, then head to a local women’s side and support the growth of the game.

Here are this weekend’s fixtures for the WSL and tomorrow’s Championship action.

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – 3pm, Saturday 25 March, Brisbane Road or Sky Sports

Manchester United v West Ham – 5.30pm, Saturday 25 March, Old Trafford or Sky Sports

Manchester City v Chelsea – 12.40pm, Sunday 26 March, Academy Stadium or BBC One

Aston Villa v Leicester City – 2pm, Sunday 26 March, Villa Park or The FA Player

Reading v Brighton & Hove Albion – 2pm, Sunday 26 March, Select Car Leasing Stadium or The FA Player

Women’s Championship

Charlton Athletic v Sunderland – 12pm, Sunday 26 March, VCD Athletic

Crystal Palace v Blackburn Rovers – 12pm, Sunday 26 March, Bromley FC

Durham v London City Lionesses – 12pm, Sunday 26 March, Maiden Castle

Sheffield United v Lewes – 12pm, Sunday 26 March, Bramall Lane or The FA Player

Southampton v Bristol City – 2pm, Sunday 26 March, St. Mary’s Stadium or The FA Player