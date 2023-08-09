Wolves bring in O’Neil as manager ahead of Premier League season

Wolves have today confirmed the appointment of former AFC Bournemouth coach Gary O’Neil as their new boss after they sacked Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday night. (PA)

Wolves have today confirmed the appointment of former AFC Bournemouth coach Gary O’Neil as their new boss after they sacked Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old signs for the Midlands club on a three-year deal and becomes Wolves’ youngest manager this century.

He was key in guiding Bournemouth to safety in the Premier League last year before being ditched by the south coast club.

Wolves need bite back

O’Neil heads to Molineux ahead of the Premier League season, which starts on Friday night as Manchester City travel to Burnley.

Wolves get their season underway on Monday night away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

“Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.”

Wolves finished 13th in last year’s Premier League season, 11 points off the top half of the table.

The club have payed out a fair amount ahead of the season – £43m on Brazilian centre-forward Matheus Cunha and £9.4m on 21-year-old defensive midfielder Boubacar Traore – but have been criticised by fans for a lack of market spending.

Wolves have lost key player Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabia while Conor Coady, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez are among others who have left the club.