Whyte’s Knight could be riding towards a Majestic victory

Trainer Douglas Whyte has saddled 24 winners so far this season

LOCAL racing enthusiasts have a treat in store, with some of the fastest speedsters in the territory lining-up in the Soko Islands Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The 11 contenders have accumulated 40 wins between them in their careers, with 23 of those coming at the iconic sharp-turning city track.

The likes of Tomodachi Kokoroe and Copartner Ambition have already proved themselves popular with the Happy Valley fans, with four-wins a piece this season, while the likes of Bon’s A Pearla, with her trademark finishing kick, and consistent Wonder Kit, always have a big following with the crowd.

Trainer Tony Cruz sends his galloper Beauty Charge back to the Valley on a retrieving mission, after the five-year-old should have won only for the the door to be closed in his face when making a probable winning challenge behind Tomodachi Kokoroe last month.

Cruz and his jockey Brenton Avdulla, fresh from their Group One triumph with California Spangle at Sha Tin last Sunday, will surely have plenty of confidence that compensation awaits the son of Havana Gold.

As with all sprint races at the track, luck plays a big part in determining the result, with jockeys vying for positions from the start, desperate not to be caught wide during the journey.

One horse who should be out of trouble from the off and during the contest is the Douglas Whyte-trained, fast-starting MAJESTIC KNIGHT, with young 10-pound claimer Ellis Wong in the saddle.

This former Australian sprinter, a dual course winner this season, is well handicapped against many of his rivals if taking his riders claim into account and could be hard to beat, especially if getting a soft lead.

POINTERS

Majestic Knight 2.50pm Happy Valley