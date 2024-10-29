Whyte’s Ivy can prove to be in a different League

Trainer Douglas Whyte saddles Ivy League in search for his fifth Hong Kong winner this season.

PERHAPS the most intriguing contest on today’s programme at Happy Valley is the Class Three Fife Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

It’s a race that sees the reappearance of Super Unicorn who produced a stunning visual performance when running away from his opposition over the course and distance this month.

The handicappers were clearly not happy, giving the five-year-old a hefty 12-pound penalty, and he now finds himself up in class but also racing off bottom-weight.

The fact his winning jockey Zac Purton stays loyal despite riding at his minimum weight is a positive, but he is guaranteed to go off at very short odds and is up against some seasoned and smart gallopers who have excelled over this trip.

It would be a folly to overlook the likes of smart top-weight Helene Warrior, prolific course-and-distance winner Samarkland, and recent victor I Can, while highly regarded Soleil Fighter, who failed to land a massive gamble recently, cannot be ignored.

Add the likes of the Caspar Fownes-trained pair Nearly Fine and Daring Pursuit, and there is plenty of spice in this contest.

The Douglas Whyte-trained IVY LEAGUE doesn’t win too often but is certainly capable at his best and was much better than his final finishing position suggested when unplaced behind Jumbo Legend last time.

On that occasion he never saw daylight and would surely have made the frame with a clear passage.

His seasonal run behind Helene Warrior over the course and distance in September is worth close inspection, and he now finds himself nine pounds better off with that rival for a two-and-a-half-length beating.

Now near to his last winning rating, he is capable of going well at rewarding odds.

POINTERS

Ivy League 2.15pm Happy Valley