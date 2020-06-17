When and where to watch the Premier League

The Premier League is back — but not as we know it. After a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the top-flight football season will return to screens this evening from behind closed doors.

Following pressure from culture secretary Oliver Dowden, most of the Premier League’s 92 remaining 92 shows are set to be shown on both free-to-air TV and non-paywalled versions of subscription services.

Sky Sports will show 64 games, 25 of which will be aired on its free-to-air Pick channel. BT Sport is set to show 20 matches, while Amazon Prime will air four. And for the first time in its 28-year history, the Premier League will show some of its games on the BBC.

Here’s how to watch the matches that have been confirmed so far:

(Matches highlighted in red are free-to-air)