Wednesday 17 June 2020 1:33 pm

When and where to watch the Premier League

The Premier League is back — but not as we know it. After a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the top-flight football season will return to screens this evening from behind closed doors.

Following pressure from culture secretary Oliver Dowden, most of the Premier League’s 92 remaining 92 shows are set to be shown on both free-to-air TV and non-paywalled versions of subscription services.

Sky Sports will show 64 games, 25 of which will be aired on its free-to-air Pick channel. BT Sport is set to show 20 matches, while Amazon Prime will air four. And for the first time in its 28-year history, the Premier League will show some of its games on the BBC.

Here’s how to watch the matches that have been confirmed so far:

(Matches highlighted in red are free-to-air)

Wednesday 17 JuneAston Villa v Sheffield6pmSky
Man City v Arsenal8.15pmSky
Friday 19 JuneNorwich v Southampton6pmSky Pick
Tottenham v Manchester United8.15pmSky
Saturday 20 JuneWatford v Leicester12.30pmBT
Brighton v Arsenal3pmBT
West Ham v Wolverhampton5.30omSky
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace7.45pmBBC
Sunday 21 JuneNewcastle v Sheffield United2pmSky Pick
Aston Villa v Chelsea4.15pmSky
Everton v Liverpool7pmSky Pick
Wednesday 24 JuneManchester United v Sheffield United6pmSky Pick
Norwich v Everton6pmBBC
Thursday 25 JuneBurnley v Watford6pmSky Pick
Sunday 28 JuneWatford v Southampton4.30pmSky Pick
Monday 29 JuneCrystal Palace v Burnley8pmAmazon
Tuesday 30 JuneBrighton v Manchester United8.15pmSky Pick
Wednesday 1 JulyBournemouth v Newcastle6pmSky Pick
Share: