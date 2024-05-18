Wharf Wellness: Free four-day feel good festival returns

Canary Wharf’s signature four-day Wharf Wellness event is returning this summer, in with a packed programme of events, activities, and pop-ups.

Whether visitors have 30 minutes spare, a lunch break away from their desk or a free evening to enjoy, this year’s event is offering experiences to nurture the body, mind and soul.

The four-day event is jam-packed with free events taking place from Wednesday, 5 to Saturday, 8 June.

Fitness sessions include a high energy, outdoor Barry’s HIIT class, a padel taster session at Padium and a lululemon Run Club in partnership with Blank Street Coffee for World Run Day.

A mindful colouring workshop, hosted by Samme Snow, will let visitors’ creativity and imagination run free, and a one-hour hands-on session with the pastry chef from Mallow – famed for their vegan chocolate mousse cake – will help culinary enthusiasts learn the art of plant-based baking.

An exciting addition to the Wharf Wellness line-up this year, Verte will be hosting a clothes-swap shop filled with pre-loved and unworn premium high street clothing. In a bid to tackle fast fashion while keeping wardrobes fresh, visitors are encouraged to donate clothes and swap them for something new.

Verte will also be offering complimentary clothing repairs and alterations on Thursday, 6 June, from 12-4pm. Once visitors have had their clothing items repaired, they can pop to Canary Wharf’s newest sneaker laundry service, W’air, who offer full restoration services for dirty and damaged footwear.

A panel event surrounding circularity in fashion, ‘Is there such a thing as sustainable fashion?’, will take place on Thursday, 6 June from 6pm to 7pm, for an evening of discussion with some of the industry’s leading experts.

The Wharf’s transformation into a wellness destination for those who live, work and visit has seen the neighbourhood continue to welcome several sports and wellness facilities, restaurants, and shops including Padium, London’s premium padel club, 100% plant-based restaurant mallow, luxury health club Third Space and shopping spots including MALIN+GOETZ, Bobbi Brown and lululemon.

Those looking to spend the day at Wharf Wellness can dine at over 70 cafes, restaurants, and bars, providing dining options for all ages and culinary critics. Visitors can enjoy British classics at The Ivy, a range of coffees at WatchHouse and nose-to-tail dining at the newly opened, Roe, from the team behind Fallow.

Getting to Canary Wharf is easy, with multiple transport links via the Jubilee line, the DLR, Thames Clipper River Bus and the Elizabeth Line.

Tickets for the free event are live now. For more information and to register for tickets, visit here.