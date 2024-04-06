Sweat and the City: Brazilian jiu jitsu at Alliance Jiu Jitsu London

Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Alliance Jiu Jitsu London

At City A.M., we’ve got our finger on the pulse of wellness trends. Join us as we showcase the best of London’s fitness and wellbeing scene with Sweat and the City.

Sweat and the City reviews the most talked-about classes and wellbeing experiences to help you reach your goals in a fun and inspiring way. This week City A.M. heads along to Alliance Jiu Jitsu London.

Brazilian jiu jitsu review

Venue: Alliance Jiu Jitsu London

Class: Brazilian jiu jitsu

Attraction: State-of-the-art boutique jiu jitsu school

Cost: Class and membership options available from £45

Vibe: Modern and elevated with a sleek design and open plan. Alliance is very community-orientated, so group classes are a great way to make connections and friends

Extras: Gis/jackets for hire, showers, hair dryers, changing rooms, lockers

Recommended for: Jiu jitsu is a full-spectrum workout, great for honing everything from stamina and strength to instincts, self-discipline and mental clarity. Perfect for adults and kids.

Highlights: Six-day-a-week schedule with multiple time slots per day, world champion jiu jitsu coaches, friendly staff, safe, progressive and welcoming learning environment with options for all abilities, unique yet practical workout you can utilise outside of the gym

Drawbacks: If you don’t come with a partner, you will most likely be paired up with someone. So just be prepared that it is hands-on training where you have to interact very closely with another person that you aren’t familiar with.

About Alliance Jiu Jitsu London

Brazilian jiu jitsu is the mental and physical workout sweeping the globe thanks to its full-spectrum fitness development offering from physical strength and endurance to mental clarity and discipline.

It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, too, with over 700 clubs around the country.

Alliance Jiu Jitsu, one of the most influential and highly-regarded schools in the world, is committed to fostering learning, growth, and building a community through its world-renowned methodology that prioritises the highest standards of teaching and safety.