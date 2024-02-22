Fit for all: Inclusivity at the core for new boutique fitness destination

Studio Fix is the latest addition to the gym and fitness scene, offering an accessible and flexible approach to workouts.

Newly opened in High Street Kensington, there are three studios with six different class concepts.

This will be one of the first locations in London to offer Lagree Megaformer classes, a patented exercise machine that offers a high-intensity workout while being low-impact – loved by many celebrities.

Other classes include yoga, boxing, HIIT-style conditioning and strength-based lift classes. Most notably, Studio Fix’s boxing classes are adaptable to wheelchair users ensuring inclusivity for everyone.

A new pay-as-you-train fitness destination, Studio FIX has also partnered with A-list favourite, Paola’s Body Barre, a go-to workout for those wanting a stronger, more toned body combining dynamic Pilates with yoga and barre.

Classes offer something for all levels and fitness goals and an entire holistic experience in one place, without the need for multiple memberships.

Studio FIX will soon announce its line-up of trainers, which will feature many of London’s favourite faces from the industry with an excess of 30 years of fitness experience behind the project.

Classes will vary between 45 minutes and 60 minutes depending on the class, with pricing from £25 per class. Luxury changing facilities will be available with leading amenities brands and a lounge offering post-workout shakes, smoothies and coffees.

Najeeb Abunahl is the founder and owner behind the new concept. He said: “After a quad biking accident left me temporarily in a wheelchair with the advice to lose weight or never recover, I struggled to find accessible gyms with adaptive training for the general public.

“With a desire to open a business I was passionate about, I founded Studio FIX, and have invested heavily in ensuring the location is wheelchair accessible, and the boxing class is fully adaptable to wheelchair users, unlike many other gyms.”