It’s a hit: Jab Boxing Club to open state-of-the-art studio

Jab Boxing Club, a premier destination for boxing training, is set to unveil its brand-new club in the heart of Victoria.

This new facility is set to offer a top-notch training and recovery experience, led by some of London’s elite boxing coaches.

The new club spans an impressive 6,500 square feet, featuring a state-of-the-art boxing studio, a dedicated strength and conditioning area, and a recovery suite equipped with an ice bath, sauna, and the latest recovery technology.

The design of the club pays homage to the golden era of boxing while focusing on community. An open foyer will include a welcoming space and a fully equipped health bar, designed to support post-training recovery and foster community connections.

Building on the success of the Mayfair branch, George Veness, founder of Jab and a former multi-time boxing champion, continues his mission to offer a top-tier training experience.

Veness, who has a history of training both amateur boxers and high-profile celebrities, aims to make high-performance training accessible to all.

Jab Boxing Club offers two distinct training sessions. The Boxing session consists of 12 rounds over 50 minutes, designed to boost endurance, power, and boxing skills, leaving participants feeling empowered and ready.

The Train session is a 50-minute functional training class focused on enhancing strength, conditioning, and lean muscle, ensuring members train and perform like athletes.

George Veness shared his excitement about the new Victoria club, stating, “The Victoria Club has been a long time coming. The Jab team and I are thrilled to introduce this elevated concept to our members, many of whom have followed us from our Mayfair Club.

“My goal is to revolutionise the boutique fitness industry and offer a training philosophy that helps people reach their highest potential. We want our community to experience a lifestyle and a space usually reserved for elite athletes.”

Maintaining its commitment to community, Jab has kept engagement high since the closure of the Mayfair branch in April by hosting events.

The Mayfair branch set a high standard for boxing training, attracting a diverse clientele from fitness enthusiasts to professional athletes. Its success has paved the way for the expansion to Victoria, allowing Jab’s training programmes to reach a wider audience.

Memberships for the Victoria club are now available. Founding Memberships are offered at a lifetime price of £2,400 for unlimited annual access, equating to £200 monthly with a 12-month commitment.

Alternatively, members can choose an unlimited monthly membership at £225, also with a 12-month lock-in. Standard memberships are available on a rolling cycle at £250 per month.