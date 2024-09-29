Jab Boxing Club opens new state-of-the-art facility

Jab’s state-of-the-art training and recovery facility is now open

Jab Boxing Club, one of London’s destinations for top-level boxing training, has officially opened its new club in Victoria.

Following the success of its Mayfair branch, the new location offers a world-class training and recovery experience, led by top coaches.

Founded by former multi-time boxing champion George Veness, who has trained amateur boxers and celebrities such as Lily Allen, Jamie Redknapp, and Emilia Clarke, Jab Boxing aims to make high-performance training accessible to all.

Veness continues to bring his philosophy of boxing-inspired fitness to a new space that combines elite athletic training with community-driven wellness.

The new 6,500 sq ft facility in Victoria is inspired by the golden age of boxing and includes a state-of-the-art boxing studio, a strength and conditioning studio, and a dedicated recovery suite.

The recovery area features an ice bath, sauna, and cutting-edge technology to help members unwind and recover after training. A community space and health bar also offer a welcoming environment for members to connect and refuel.

Owner George said: “The Victoria Club has been a long time coming, and the team and I are incredibly excited to deliver this elevated concept. My goal has always been to bring a training philosophy that helps people perform at their highest level. We want to offer an experience that was once only available to elite athletes.”

Memberships for the Victoria club are now open. Find Jab at Unit 5, Colonnade Walk, 151 Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W 9SZ.