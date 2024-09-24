How Kollo Health cracked the collagen code and won over wellness fans

Jenni Falconer, co-founder of Kollo Health

Wellness Wonders delves into the stories and innovations driving the UK landscape of health, wellbeing, fitness, and nutrition. Here, City AM meets the entrepreneurs behind leading wellness brands and the impact they’re making on the industry.

For this feature, we sit down with radio host Jenni Falconer, co-founder of premium supplement Kollo Health, the UK’s most awarded liquid marine collagen brand.

What is Kollo Health and where did the idea come from?

Kollo Health is a health and well-being company which started in 2020 when we launched our hero product – Kollo Health’s premium liquid marine collagen. It was a scary time as we were all set to launch and then the country went into lockdown, but we had to stick to the plan and in this uncharted territory, we launched our company… The idea was to give people the ultimate collagen supplement, I had been taking collagen for a few years to support my running and fitness but I had yet to find the perfect supplement, so wondered if it might be possible to create my own… and that is how it all began – together with my husband and friend tash, we made it happen.

What inspired you to start the business?

Collagen has so many incredible benefits, including improving joint health, and helping ease post-run joint pain and stiffness, it can also help with recovery from injury, reduces muscle soreness after exercise and helps with flexibility and mobility. A lovely bonus is that collagen can also help improve skin radiance, quality and hydration levels, makes a huge difference to hair and nail health and also helps fight the signs of ageing. I initially wanted to create a supplement for runners but very soon once we realised how many additional benefits there were, this became a supplement for everyone, for beauty, for sport, for life.

What makes Kollo Health stand out from its competitors?

At Kollo Health we put the customers first – we wanted to give them a delicious supplement that worked wonders and that is what we believe we have created. We want you to look forward to taking our products so we worked hard on the taste. We also wanted you to have the maximum amount of collagen you would need – we put 10000mg in every sachet. Our collagen is marine, it is of an excellent premium quality and what makes it special is that we have clinical studies with proven results. We want you to have a product that actually works. In fact you only need to go to our website to see the thousands of five-star reviews to see the evidence.

We have a brilliant customer service team who work relentlessly to make sure any queries are answered. We also asked our customers what they would like from us next – they asked for something to support them through menopause and so we delivered. We spent 2 years creating a ground-breaking first – a premium liquid meno support supplement, that firstly tastes incredible – and secondly is an all-natural solution to anyone struggling with those mid-life concerns. We have again sourced key ingredients with clinical studies and spent a long time creating the ideal mix of some of the hottest meno botanicals, vitamins and mushrooms on the market. What we have created is already changing the lives of some of our customers and making a huge positive difference.

What are you most proud of since launching Kollo Health?

I am proud not just of our amazing products – we have won over 40 industry awards to date – but I am proud of our team, who are like a huge family. We all have our roles and each one of us plays a key part in the success of the company. We took a risk to launch our own business in lockdown – at a time when nobody knew what the future had in store and we managed to come out the other side with huge support from thousands of amazing customers. I am proud of the way we have developed, expanded and adapted when faced with new challenges. Kollo Health is a very happy place to work, with a very positive outlook and we are excited about the future.

What advice would you give to other women wanting to start a new business?

At Kollo Health, the team is predominantly women, we support other women and we make products which are loved by women. If you have a passion and you would like to take it to the next level, at some point you have to take the risk and go for it. That is what we did. We had minimal investment and had to navigate the challenges of starting out with a new business and in lockdown which added extra jeopardy. But we did it. We took on each challenge as it came – and have gone from strength to strength. You can’t expect smooth sailing the whole way – but you learn from every single experience and it makes you stronger. Be disciplined, be smart with your money – we have always reinvested any profits back into the business and without doubt have your customer at the forefront of your mind, whether that is with your product or development of new lines, pricing or just customer service. Without that customer, you are nothing, so they should always be your priority.

How do you juggle being a co-founder at Kollo, along with being a radio host, and mum?

I like to be busy!!! I work on the radio 6 days a week, occasionally pop up on TV and run my podcast of almost 6 years, RunPod. I like running and playing golf but most of all I love hanging out with my family. We live in a world where you can spin many plates, you just have to be organised, schedule things and be disciplined. We also have such a brilliant team at Kollo health, it allows for each of us to enjoy life whilst also working hard.

Was there a moment you would have done something differently?

There are moments when we have been challenged but without these occasions, you wouldn’t learn and grow. When we first launched we had limited stock due to limited funds and much to our surprise – and panic – within a fortnight we had pretty much sold out, that was a worry. But in hindsight, would we do things differently? No, we just had to adapt, reigning in marketing until we had more stock. It was a panic momentarily but we came out the other side and everything was ok. There have been a few moments along the way when something unforeseen has rocked the boat but that only makes you stronger as a business. Don’t be fearful of these moments.

What’s new and next for Kollo Health?

At Kollo Health we have just launched our second product, our Meno Support and it has flown – already we have a huge amount of fans of this new liquid supplement so our focus right now is making sure that we continue to shout about both our products. I have worked on a third product, to be honest, it is actually pretty much ready to go, however, we are in no rush and are happy to wait for the right time to launch it. We shall see, and then as to what is next after that – well what would you like?