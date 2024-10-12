Staggering 90 per cent of city dwellers too scared to cycle

Findings, based on research by bike subscription service Swapfiets, found the top reasons behind Brits’ fear of cycling in cities

A staggering 90 per cent of Brits are too scared to cycle in UK cities, with the City becoming an intimidating place to get on two wheels, according to a new survey.

The findings, based on research by bike subscription service Swapfiets, found that top reasons behind Brits’ fear of cycling in cities include the risk of being hit by a car (68 per cent) and experiencing road rage (54 per cent).

Other concerns involve theft (47 per cent), the inability to stop safely (34 per cent), and the fear of getting lost (27 per cent). These fears are particularly pronounced in older age groups, with nearly 90 per cent of those aged 35 to 44 feeling terrified of city cycling.

While younger Brits are more likely to feel confident cycling in the City and other urban areas, with fewer than a quarter of under-24s reporting any major concerns, women are twice as likely to be fearful as men. In fact, 9 in 10 women say they find city cycling terrifying, compared to just 2 in 5 men.

To help build confidence among nervous cyclists, Swapfiets is relaunching its worry-free cycling sessions. These guided city tours, led by Swapfiets’ in-house experts, are designed to support cyclists of all levels, helping them overcome fears and get more comfortable navigating busy streets.

Rory MacPhee, UK country manager at Swapfiets, said: “The findings of our study are a wake-up call. With over 90 per cent of the nation fearing urban cycling and the UK potentially falling short of its 2030 net zero targets, it’s clear that current efforts aren’t enough.

“We’re urging the government to not only reinstate but increase the active travel budget this October. Improving cycling infrastructure and offering better education are essential if we’re going to break down the barriers stopping people from choosing sustainable transport. Prioritising these investments will not only address our climate goals but also improve public health and create more liveable cities for everyone.”

The research adds to earlier findings which revealed that 55 per cent of Brits want to see more car-free zones in their cities. Yet, despite 44 per cent expressing a desire to cycle more, only 12 per cent currently commute by bike – a figure that Swapfiets hopes to improve with its confidence-building sessions.