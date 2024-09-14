Over two-thirds of employees are stressed by work, survey finds

Work is the third biggest cause of stress for UK employees, after lack of sleep and money worries, according to new research.

Over two-thirds (70 per cent) of the 1,238 employed adults surveyed by HR software provider Ciphr, identified at least one aspect of work that contributes to their stress levels.

Work in general is the biggest cause of stress for around one in three (37 per cent) employees, with workload pressures (35 per cent) coming a close second.

Nearly one in four (23 per cent) struggle with long, or inflexible, working hours. While one in five blame their bosses (21 per cent), workplace culture (20 per cent) or work colleagues (19 per cent) for their increased stress.

Despite the rise in remote and hybrid working since the pandemic, commuting is still a significant source of stress for a fifth (19 per cent) of workers.

And, worryingly, nearly one in six have anxiety about their job security (17 per cent).

The stress of sending and responding to emails (as well as instant messages and group chats) was also cited by a sizeable share of respondents (16 per cent).

Other major stress triggers, which undoubtedly can impact an individual’s focus and performance at work, are feeling tired (40 per cent of employees), financial strain (38 per cent), and family or relationship issues (32 per cent). Over a quarter are also coping with stress caused by health problems (27 per cent) and having a ‘too’ busy schedule (27 per cent).

What do employees find most stressful at work?

Work in general (39 per cent of women vs 35 per cent of men)

Their workload (38 per cent vs 31 per cent)

Their working hours (22 per cent vs 25 per cent)

Their boss (23 per cent vs 20 per cent)

Their organisation’s workplace culture (21 per cent vs 20 per cent)

Commuting (18 per cent vs 21 per cent)

Their colleagues (22 per cent vs 16 per cent)

Job security / unemployment (18 per cent vs 17 per cent)

Based on Ciphr’s data, the people most likely to feel stressed out by their jobs are Gen Xers, aged 45-54 years old. 80 per cent of women and 75 per cent of men in this cohort reportedly find one or more aspects of their work lives stressful.

Women appear to be most frequently affected by stress – in and outside of work. They are the least likely to say they never feel stressed in a typical month (7 per cent of female workers vs 12 per cent of male workers) and the most likely to say they feel stressed every single day (13 per cent vs 8 per cent).

Indeed, most of the common stressors identified by Ciphr’s study impact noticeably more women than men. For example, although feeling tired or lack of sleep is the biggest stress trigger for all UK workers, it was cited by a far greater share of surveyed women – half (48 per cent) compared to less than a third of surveyed men (31 per cent).

Women are also significantly more likely to be stressed about their finances (44 per cent of female workers vs 32 per cent of male workers), their workload (38 per cent vs 31 per cent), what’s going on in the world (29 per cent vs 18 per cent), cooking and meal planning (22 per cent vs 9 per cent), and their caring responsibilities (21 per cent vs 16 per cent), among many other things.

There are a few exceptions though – marginally more men than women cite their working hours as a cause of stress (25 per cent vs 22 per cent). Male workers are also more likely to say the same about their commute (21 per cent vs 18 per cent of female workers).

Most stressful industries to work in

‘Some’ transitory feelings of stress or pressure can be helpful at times as a positive motivator to achieve specific goals or meet a deadline. Prolonged or negative stress, however, can have a debilitating impact on people’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

The findings suggest that many employees are more affected by on-the-job stress than their colleagues, managers, or direct reports perhaps realise, with the average worker feeling stressed for about 11 days a month.

Two in five (42 per cent) of all employees below senior management level find work in general stressful. In comparison, just one in four (25 per cent) senior managers and leaders say the same.

Some types of work can also be more stressful than others. People employed in hospitality and events suffer from stress most often, on average, at 15.6 days a month. This works out to 187 days – over half a year – dealing with some form of stress.

Those working in social care, and teaching and education, experience stress most regularly. Nearly one in six (18 per cent) employees in these service sectors feel stressed every day (although the average is 13.1 and 12.3 days of stress a month, respectively).

The least stressed occupations (in comparison) are those found in engineering and manufacturing, with this group of workers typically feeling stressed for 7.3 days a month.

Industry Average number of days that workers feel stressed a month Hospitality and events management 15.6 Social care 13.1 Teaching and education 12.3 Charity and voluntary work 12.3 Property and construction 12.3 Creative arts and design 11.6 Business, consulting and management 11.1 Retail 11.0 Public services and administration 11.0 Sales 10.5 Law 10.4 Healthcare 10.1 Accountancy, banking and finance 9.9 Transport and logistics 9.5 Information technology 9.5 Engineering and manufacturing 7.3 Ciphr commissioned OnePoll to conduct an independent survey of 2,000 UK adults between 31 July and 5 August 2024

The types of things that cause people the most stress at work also vary by industry.

Workload is the biggest stressor for people doing charity and voluntary work, as well as those employed in teaching and education, and healthcare (42 per cent, 41 per cent, and 40 per cent respectively, compared to the survey average of 35 per cent for all employees).

Social care workers are the most likely to cite working hours as a significant cause of stress (30 per cent, compared to the survey average of 23 per cent). Over one in four (26 per cent) people working in accountancy, banking and finance also find their hours stressful.

Those employed in property and construction, and the law, are the most likely to say their bosses cause them stress (42 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, compared to the survey average of 21 per cent).

Many solicitors, lawyers, and others in the legal sector, also find their organisation’s workplace culture a stressor, as do a quarter of transport and logistics workers (30 per cent and 27 per cent respectively, compared to the survey average of 20 per cent).

What can employers do to support work stress?

Claire Williams, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, says: “Ciphr’s latest research provides some interesting, yet worrying, insights into the high levels of work-related stress that exist across all job roles.

“One finding that stands out for me is how one in nine employees – that’s millions of people in the UK – feel stressed every single day. Work is not necessarily always the cause, granted, but it can be a significant contributor. If 11 per cent of your workforce – likely more – is stressed daily, then it is going to have a big impact on their home lives and their work lives. So, employers need to be mindful of the role they can play in helping to relieve an individual’s stress and anxiety.

“Unrealistic workloads and time pressures, overbearing bosses, unsupportive colleagues, and toxic workplace cultures, can all trigger stress. This can interfere with people’s focus and productivity, and negatively affect our happiness and job satisfaction. It can also lead to higher staff turnover and absenteeism.

“Some stressors are always going to be around, and there are many things outside of an employer’s control that can still take a toll. But there are many things that organisations can, and must, do to actively support their employees’ mental health and wellbeing with empathy and understanding.

“If people are raising concerns about their workloads or working hours don’t ignore it – make changes where possible. The key lies in cultivating a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing.

“One where discussing stress, and its causes and effects, is normalised and encouraged to help identify potential issues before they escalate. This includes training managers to recognise signs of mental distress and ensuring employees know what support is available to them via health insurance plans and employee assistance programmes.”