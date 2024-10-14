Cold-weather athleisure trends with sky-high profits

Athleisure is fast becoming a big business (Credit My Sunday Ski)

Athleisure has slipped into our wardrobes and is refusing to budge. No longer confined to the gym, it’s become a go-to for busy professionals who need their wardrobe to work as hard as they do. From morning workouts to boardroom meetings and everything in between, it’s all about blending style with comfort; and it’s big business.

Athleisure is now worth a cool $396.7bn globally, and with no signs of slowing down, the market is set to skyrocket to $920bn by 2034.

But it’s not just about leggings and tracksuits anymore. As consumers demand clothing that adapts to their busy lifestyles, brands are embracing the need for versatility; and businesses are taking note.

Take My Sunday Ski, a British label that’s taking this trend to new heights; quite literally. Known for their stylish yet functional approach to outerwear, the brand is blending high performance with everyday wearability. Their new Hard Shell Series, designed for the slopes but stylish enough for city streets, is set to make waves this winter.

Co-founder Cassie Easton explains: “Combining advanced technical features with sleek, street-inspired designs, this series is our most advanced outerwear to date, engineered for those who push their limits on the mountain.” It’s a timely launch as the global outdoor apparel market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for durable, stylish pieces that can transition from outdoor fitness adventures to urban environments.

So, what’s making it such a hit this winter? The fashion experts at luxury brand AN-Y1 have researched which key athleisure pieces are taking over and, most importantly, how to style them for the season ahead.

The athleisure staples

Leggings

(354,000 global monthly searches)

Let’s be real, leggings are the reigning queens of athleisure—and with good reason. With a jaw-dropping 354,000 global searches a month, it’s clear they’re a year-round favourite. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the woman next door, everyone’s slipping into this versatile piece. And while we usually think of them as gym essentials, fleece-lined leggings are becoming the ultimate cold-weather must-have. They’re cosy, sleek, and can go from pilates to coffee runs without missing a beat.

How to style: Keep it chic with a neutral oversized sweatshirt or hoodie for a minimalist look. Feeling bold? Go for a bright colour or graphic pattern to make a statement. Chunky trainers are a must, and a sporty beanie will add the perfect winter finishing touch.

Sweats

(245,000 global monthly searches)

Once relegated to lazy days at home, sweatpants have undergone a major glow-up—and it’s not just Sarah Jessica Parker rocking them in NYC. With 245,000 monthly searches, it’s clear we’re all craving the balance between comfort and style. Sweatpants aren’t just for lounging—they’re a winter staple for casual street style when you still want to look polished.

How to style: Dress them up by pairing with a fitted turtleneck and a classic bomber jacket. Chunky trainers keep things effortless, or throw on a pair of high-tops to elevate the look. Add a scarf or a cosy beanie, and you’ve got the perfect off-duty cool outfit.

Tracksuits

(223,000 global monthly searches)

Tracksuits are no longer reserved for the gym or weekend errands—they’re having a major fashion moment. Rihanna herself has been spotted strutting her stuff in matching sets, solidifying them as the ultimate athleisure power play. With 223,000 monthly searches, it’s time to grab your own and make it your winter uniform.

How to style: For an effortless winter look, layer a longline puffer coat over a monochrome tracksuit. Keep accessories simple, but don’t be afraid to experiment with bold colours in your outerwear. Finish the look with chunky boots for an urban edge.

Sports jackets

(30,000 global monthly searches)

It’s all about layering this season, and the sports jacket is the unsung hero of winter athleisure. Whether you’re heading to the gym or just want to add a sporty twist to your outfit, a sleek sports jacket is key. Functional and stylish, it’s the perfect outer layer that won’t weigh you down.

How to style: Throw it over a cropped top or fitted sweater, and pair with high-waisted leggings or joggers. Choose muted tones for a sophisticated edge, or go bold with colour-blocking to stand out. Complete the look with sporty trainers or sleek ankle boots.

Bodysuits

(24,000 global monthly searches)

Bodysuits might not be the first thing you think of for winter, but this versatile piece is having a moment. Easy to layer and perfect for keeping everything in place, bodysuits are all about that seamless silhouette. With 24,000 monthly searches, they’re a lesser-known secret for winter layering.

How to style: Layer a fitted bodysuit under a cropped puffer jacket or oversized cardigan for a sleek look. Pair with high-waisted leggings or joggers, and add some edgy ankle boots to keep the look chic and practical.

Why athleisure works

According to the team at AN-Y1, the rise of athleisure comes down to one thing: comfort. “Athleisure is all about combining function with fashion,” they explain. “It gives people the chance to dress down without compromising on style. Whether you’re dressing up leggings with a blazer or throwing on an oversized jacket for a casual vibe, athleisure gives you the best of both worlds.”

So, this winter, don’t feel guilty about slipping into your comfiest pieces, because with a few styling tricks, they’ll look as stylish as anything else in your wardrobe.

Top pick: My Sunday Ski

The new Chevron Ski Suit is crafted from a padded, 700 down filling on the top, with a sleek soft-shell flared bottom. This technical, all-weather suit provides superior protection and enhances sports performance by supporting unrestricted movement. Whether you’re tackling deep powder, or facing brisk winds, the Chevron suit has got you covered. Get it for £475 here.